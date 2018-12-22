Nia Jax And Charlotte Flair Host Christmas Party (Video), Fans On A DIY Reunion, Rare HBK AWA Match

- Above is a clip from today's WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty (The Midnight Rockers) battling Buddy Rose and Doug Somers for the AWA Tag Team Titles in a Steel Cage Match at AWA Brawl In St. Paul. The full upload on the WWE Network features more than 1 hour and 40 minutes from the event, which took place on December 25, 1986.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa help former partner Johnny Gargano defeat Aleister Black in a Steel Cage match. WWE has a new poll asking fans if now is a good time for DIY to reunite. As of this writing, 75% voted, "Yes! Time to bring back the #GLORIOUSBOMB, too!" The rest went with, "No!"

- Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair hosted a Christmas party with friends in Florida on Friday. Their guests included Alexa Bliss, Mike Rome and Kayla Braxton. Below are a few shots from the party: