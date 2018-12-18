Nia Jax On Not Being Used After TLC Loss, Steve Austin's Funniest Moments (Video), WWE NXT Tapings

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is celebrating his 54th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at The Rattlesnake's funniest moments.

- The WWE NXT TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, February 20 from Full Sail University quickly sold out on Monday. The January 3 tapings and the January 30 tapings are also sold out. These are the only NXT TV tapings announced for 2019 as of this writing.

- Nia Jax lost to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE TLC on Sunday and she was backstage for last night's RAW in Sacramento but she was not used. Jax also did not appear at the Christmas Eve RAW tapings that took place after the live broadcast.

A fan tweeted about how Jax "as usual" took a "long vacation" after getting a push. She responded and wrote, "Yup!!! At least you know the drill [emoji] mama needs some R&R [emoji]. Keep tweeting about it, it'll get you nowhere, but I'm surrrre it'll make you feel better [emoji]"

You can see Jax's tweet below along with a tweet she made during RAW, taking a shot at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch:

Yup!!! At least you know the drill ???? mama needs some R&R ????. Keep tweeting about it, it'll get you nowhere, but I'm surrrre it'll make you feel better ?? https://t.co/Q8zRMxE4Lz — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) December 18, 2018