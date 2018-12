NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/14): Okada Vs. Gedo, Kenny Omega In Action, Shingo Takagi

Earlier today NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome took place in Tokyo with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano defeating Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens in the main event. Kazuchika Okada also defeated his former manager, Gedo. Below is video of the first two matches and the full results.

* Tomoaki Honma, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, & KUSHIDA defeated Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida, Ren Narita & Yuya Uemura

* Shingo Takagi defeated Shota Umino

* Hirooki Goto & Rocky Romero defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

* Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, & Yoh, defeated Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori defeated Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens

The final event before Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4 is tomorrow's Road to Tokyo Dome event, below is the full card.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma & KUSHIDA vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

* EVIL & SANADA vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV & Toa Henare vs. Rocky Romero, SHO & YOH

* Teruaki Kanemitsu & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino