NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/15): Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi Vs. Tanahashi & Will Ospreay

Earlier today, NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome took place in Tokyo with Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay in the main event. Jericho also made a surprise appearance by attacking Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi with a chair. Below are the full results.

* Teruaki Kanemitsu & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino resulted in a time-limit draw

* Rocky Romero, Sho, & Yoh defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, & Toa Henare

* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

* EVIL & SANADA defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi defeated Taichi, Kanemaru, & Desperado

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma, & KUSHIDA

* Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay

NJPW's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place on January 4 at the Tokyo dome in Tokyo, Japan. Below is the full card.

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight title

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental title

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title

* Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States title

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA for the IWGP tag team titles

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the British Heavyweight title

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi for the IWGP Jr. tag team titles

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the NEVER Openweight title

* Pre-Show: A gauntlet match to determine #1 contenders for NEVER six-man titles