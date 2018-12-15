NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/15): Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi Vs. Tanahashi & Will Ospreay

Earlier today, NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome took place in Tokyo with Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay in the main event. Jericho also made a surprise appearance by attacking Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi with a chair. Below are the full results.
#njpq 'Road to TOKYO DOME Night 2' (Dec 15th) is now available on #NJPWWorld! Don't miss this amazing night of action, only on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njwk13 pic.twitter.com/TDNNPRc2Nw— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 15, 2018
* Teruaki Kanemitsu & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino resulted in a time-limit draw
* Rocky Romero, Sho, & Yoh defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, & Toa Henare
* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka
* EVIL & SANADA defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens
* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi defeated Taichi, Kanemaru, & Desperado
* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma, & KUSHIDA
* Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay
#Naito & #LosIngobernables... meet the Chairman of the board. #njpw #njpwworld #JerichoVsNaito2 @ Korakuen Hall— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 15, 2018
WRESTLE KINGDOM 13 @IAmJericho vs. @s_d_naito (Jan 4th) is live on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP pic.twitter.com/JLp7WQrijr
NJPW's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place on January 4 at the Tokyo dome in Tokyo, Japan. Below is the full card.
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight title
* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental title
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title
* Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States title
* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA for the IWGP tag team titles
* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the British Heavyweight title
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi for the IWGP Jr. tag team titles
* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the NEVER Openweight title
* Pre-Show: A gauntlet match to determine #1 contenders for NEVER six-man titles