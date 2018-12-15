Wrestling Inc.

NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/15): Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi Vs. Tanahashi & Will Ospreay

By Robert Gunier | December 15, 2018

Earlier today, NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome took place in Tokyo with Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay in the main event. Jericho also made a surprise appearance by attacking Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi with a chair. Below are the full results.


* Teruaki Kanemitsu & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino resulted in a time-limit draw
* Rocky Romero, Sho, & Yoh defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, & Toa Henare
* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka
* EVIL & SANADA defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens
* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi defeated Taichi, Kanemaru, & Desperado
* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma, & KUSHIDA
* Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay


See Also
WWE Reportedly Interested In Current NJPW Champion, WWE No Longer Worried About Some Contracts?

NJPW's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place on January 4 at the Tokyo dome in Tokyo, Japan. Below is the full card.

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight title
* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental title
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title
* Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States title
* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA for the IWGP tag team titles
* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the British Heavyweight title
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi for the IWGP Jr. tag team titles
* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the NEVER Openweight title
* Pre-Show: A gauntlet match to determine #1 contenders for NEVER six-man titles

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE TLC Live Coverage Tomorrow

ROH Final Battle Results

Most Popular

Back To Top