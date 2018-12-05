NJPW World Tag League Results (12/4): Juice Robinson And David Finlay Vs. SANADA And EVIL

The NJPW World Tag League continued yesterday with "Switchblade" Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale, & Gedo defeating Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, & Rocky Romero in the main event. Below are the results for the the World Tag League matches:
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated SANADA & EVIL
* Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta) defeated Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
* Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin defeated Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki
* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer) defeated Toa Henare & Togi Makabe
* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page
* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino
Standings
Guerrillas of Destiny: 18 points
EVIL & SANADA: 16 points
Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 16 points
Killer Elite Squad: 16 points
Juice Robinson & David Finlay: 14 points
Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 14 points
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 12 points
Best Friends: 12 points
Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 10 points
Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 8 points
Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 8 points
Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 6 points
Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 4 points
Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0 points
The next WTL event will take place tomorrow, here's the next set of tournament matches:
* Shota Umino & Ayota Yoshida vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
* Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata vs. Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin
* Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer
* David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Toa Henare & Togi Makabe vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* SANADA & EVIL vs. Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki
* Chuckie T & Beretta vs. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga