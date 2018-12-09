NJPW World Tag League Results (12/9): Who Won The World Tag League Finals?, New Champion Crowned

NJPW World Tag League finished up earlier today with EVIL and SANADA winning back-to-back years by defeating IWGP Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. This will likely means EVIL and SANADA will get a crack at the tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom 13. In a bit of a twist, the Young Bucks came out at the end of the show and said they may not have won the tournament, but they're still the best in the world. Matt and Nick Jackson also noted they never received their rematch after losing the titles to Tonga and Loa at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, leaving the door open for a possible triple threat match.

Also, Kota Ibushi defeated Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight Championship, while Will Ospreay defeated Taichi for the number one contender spot. Ospreay and Ibushi will now meet at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January for the title.

Below are the full results:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida, & Shota Umino

* Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Beretta, & Chuckie T

* Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, & Yoh defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi defeated Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens

* Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, & KUSHIDA

* Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Marty Scurll defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Will Ospreay defeated Taichi (NEVER Openweight Number One Contender Match)

* Kota Ibushi defeated Hirooki Goto (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship

* EVIL & SANADA defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (World Tag League Finals)

See Also HBO Reportedly Working On Kenny Omega Documentary

Next up are two NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome events on December 14 and 15. Then the company's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, will go down on January 4 with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.