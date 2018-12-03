Paige VanZant's Husband Signs With Bellator, UFC 213 Embedded, UFC Inks A Gracie

- The UFC has released the first episode of UFC 213 Embedded, promoting the stars of the upcoming event set for this Saturday. Featured on the first episode are featherweight champion Max Holloway and top contender Brian Ortega, who collide on pay-per-view.

The series also features a look at Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who meet for the vacant flyweight title from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

- Kron Gracie, the son of Rickson Gracie, will make his Octagon debut at UFC 233 nexth month. The grappling ace squares off against Alex Caceres on January 26 from the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Gracie is a perfect 4-0 in his MMA career, earning three submission wins in 2015 and 2016 for Rizin. He is the first Gracie to compete for the UFC since Roger Gracie in 2013.

UFC 233 features T.J. Dillashaw, the reigning bantamweight champion, challenging Henry Cejudo for his flyweight belt.

- Austin Vanderford, who attempted to work his way into the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series, has signed with Bellator MMA. Vanderford is the husband of current UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

Vanderford is unbeaten in his career, holding a 6-0 record. He is coming off a victory over Edmilson Freitas.