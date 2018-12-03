Paul Heyman Predicts UFC - WWE Interest In Athlete, Alexa Bliss On Her Role, Shane McMahon - The Miz

- This week's WWE RAW will be the second week of Alexa Bliss being in charge of the red brand women's division. Bliss, who just started training for her ring return this past week, speaks to a WWE camera man in this new video from backstage at tonight's show.

Bliss said, "I'm sorry, are you trying to ask my strategy? Like I'm going to tell you. Who are you? What I can tell you is that Baron Corbin did the right thing in making me in charge of the women's division. Putting me in charge is the best thing that's ever happened to this women's division."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Miz and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will make an awesome tag team. As of this writing, 63% voted "no!" while the rest voted for "yes!"

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to predict a future bidding war between WWE and UFC over University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson. The freshman brought his collegiate wrestling record to 13-0 this weekend in Las Vegas after winning the heavyweight championship in the Cliff Keen Invitational.

Heyman wrote, "If ur looking just a couple of yrs into the future, the next big bidding war between @WWE and @UFC will take place over the services of @GSteveson, the undefeated #UofM wrestler who, as a freshman, brought renewed interest to college like no one since …."

Steveson and his brother met Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while backstage at the WWE live event from the Target Center in Minneapolis this past March. You can see photos of their meeting along with Heyman's new tweet below: