PCO Talks Signing An Exclusive Deal, Possibly Working ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard, Kevin Owens

On the latest episode of Main Event Radio, Pierre-Carl Ouellet (PCO) joined Ryan Rider and Steve Rockamaniac to discuss his new contract, making a comeback in wrestling at 50 years old, and possibly working the G1 Supercard in April. Here are some of the highlights:

Signing an exclusive deal with a major company, reportedly Ring of Honor:

"It's the best deal in my entire career. Between the opportunities they are giving me, and the money involved, it is my best deal ever. It is only the beginning of a new adventure, a good challenge. I'm a bit stressed, but I feed off a good challenge like this. It gives me a huge chance to step up to another level and be able to accomplish that. It is something great. I'm hoping for things to turn out the way I want them to."

Making a comeback at the age of 50 years old:

"Whatever it takes to accomplish my goals. There is already a lot of talk about making a movie about this comeback. At my age to make a deal like this, it's a miracle. I have a lot of good vibes, positive energy. I have a lot of people behind me wanting me to succeed. I'm really making all the efforts and sacrifices to make it happen. Working out every day. Sometimes I can't see my daughter for many nights in a row, but I know at the end of this run I'll be able to have quality time with her later on. I was put on earth for this purpose. I've been working on this dream since the age of 14 years old and it's been mostly failures. But you have to keep going and keep the faith and go work hard and not care about negative comments and things like that. We all have something that we want to accomplish and want to do. When I started this comeback, some people looked at me like I was stupid and laughed at me. You have to listen to that voice inside of you and know for yourself."

Possibly being involved with the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden:

"That would be great, it would be awesome. Makes me feel like I'm getting to where I want to be. It's another step towards that direction. Ring of Honor are running at a more prestigious building than WWE at WrestleMania weekend. The marquee name, Madison Square Garden. It's great for a company like ROH that they could have done that against all odds. Because WWE tried to stop them from renting it and the lawyers put on a fight. I'm really impressed. It's looking really good for 2019 as far as what the wrestling scene will be."

Who he would like to face at the G1 Supercard:

"There's a lot of people throwing names. For a long time I've been hearing the names of Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii. Those two Japanese guys always pop up with my name in conversations."

His influence on Kevin Owens:

"I got a text from Kevin [Owens] last night. We have always been pretty good friends. I was so happy for his success and he's worked so hard. His dedication as far as going from Montreal to New Jersey every weekend making $50 and losing money and doing that for 14 years before he made it big. He was asking me which path he should take to get to WWE and I told him he should listen to himself and go the path that he felt he should take. He went on the road and the rest is history. You can't expect to make it staying at home with your regular job and hoping that you will get a break. There are so many wrestlers in every city, every country. You have to go above and beyond to make a name for yourself."

PCO also discussed his match against WALTER at last year's Joey Janela's Spring Break 2 event. You can listen to the full interview (.mp3) by clicking here.