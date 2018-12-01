Pete Dunne Reveals Who He Thinks Is Currently The Best In Pro Wrestling

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunn spoke with the Metro to talk about NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, who's the best in pro wrestling right now, and if he wants to be in next year's Royal Rumble. Here are some of the highlights:

Talk us through how you feel that NXT's UK brand will have its first ever TakeOver event in Blackpool?

"For me and Tyler Bate especially it's really special, it's where we first broke in at WWE and where we made that name for ourselves initially. Our lives changed overnight and over the past few years I haven't had a single second to reflect on that because it's been one thing to the next. At the show, myself and Tyler are going to take a moment to enjoy just how far we've really come over the last two years and how much has happened. For the brand it's brilliant, and it's the perfect venue. The audience there are really lively and most importantly it's live. That makes such a huge difference. Doing episodic TV, you get a lot of exposure, but TakeOver is a completely different animal. It'll help this brand grow tenfold."

You've wrestled many of the greatest wrestlers in the world during your career, but who are the best right now?

"On our brand, my standard is always Tyler. It might be obvious, but the performances he put in were unreal in Liverpool recently and he was a step above everyone else. It's something for everyone else to chase and that's a good thing. NXT is built on competition and the feel of the matches are competitive, but in the back it's the same. I see Tyler pull out a great performance and it really makes me want to get in the ring. In the whole of WWE, it's got to be AJ Styles. He's absolutely been killing it for so many years, and now he's in a top spot and rightfully so. I'd love to get in the ring with him some day."

How much would you like to be in the Royal Rumble next year?

"I'd love to be in it but it's really not my focal point. Like getting to appear on Raw, if I get the call then I'll be ecstatic about it, but it's not something I let get into my head before. From my side, my focus is on building the NXT UK foundation and I want it to hold up. In ten years time I want people to say that every single title match I had holds up, and they're all top quality. Bit by bit I want to build up my name and my career and create a legacy of title matches to look back on. But if I get the call, that's great, but I'm patient and there's no rush."

Dunne also discussed wrestling in WarGames and his WWE UK Championship run. You can check out the full interview by clicking here