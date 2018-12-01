PHOTO: Who Is Featured On The WWE TLC Poster?

This year's WWE TLC PPV will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on December 16.

Below is the poster for the event featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. These two will face off against each other for the title after Ambrose turned on Rollins back in October.

Below is the current card for the PPV:

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (c)

TLC Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar (c)

TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman, currently out with an injury, earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Stipulation: Winners get the #30 spot in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

