Possible Injury At Tonight's WWE NXT Live Event

Dakota Kai apparently suffered a knee injury at tonight's WWE NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The injury happened during a six-woman match featuring Kai, Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The referee threw up the dreaded "X" and staff came from the back to tend to Kai. The match then continued as a standard tag team match. Kai limped to the back and needed help from the trainers.

We're waiting on details from what happened but one correspondent noted that the injury came when Kai was throwing strikes. We hope to have more details soon.

