Possible SmackDown Women's Tag Team, Watch The "Botch Club" Premiere Episode, WWE Spoilers Reminders

- Above is the first episode of WWE's new "Botch Club" series with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers take a look at some of the biggest botches & blunders in wrestling history.

- Remember to join us tonight at around 8pm ET for live WWE RAW spoilers from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. These tapings will air on Monday, New Year's Eve. WWE has announced a Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for Monday's episode. The arena is advertising Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, likely a dark match.

We will also have live SmackDown spoilers on Saturday night at around 8pm ET. Those tapings will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to air on New Year's Day. The arena is advertising AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a Steel Cage match, which could end up being the dark main event. WWE has announced MizTV with John Cena and The New Day's New Year's Celebration for the episode. Please e-mail me if you are attending the SmackDown tapings and would like to help with live spoiler coverage on Saturday night.

- We noted before how there is speculation on Naomi getting a new tag team partner for the feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, now that WWE has confirmed the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for 2019. Lana tweeted the following on possibly teaming with Naomi as the Ravishing Glow: