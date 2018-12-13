Possible Big WWE Return Spoilers For Sunday's TLC PPV And Monday's RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be at Monday's post-TLC edition of WWE RAW from Sacramento, California, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if Angle will appear on TV but it will be interesting to see if he returns to continue the feud with General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. As we've noted, Corbin vs. the injured Braun Strowman is scheduled for TLC on Sunday. The storyline is that Corbin will be the full-time General Manager of RAW if he wins, even if by forfeit due to Strowman's injury. Strowman is set to win a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he can win.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that Strowman is scheduled to be backstage for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view in San Jose. Strowman has been out of action since undergoing elbow surgery last month but it was believed that he would not be able to compete in time for TLC. Strowman would likely be able to make some sort of appearance at TLC if needed.

WWE will tape two episodes of RAW on Monday due to the Christmas holiday.