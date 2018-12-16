Possible WWE TLC Opener For Tonight, AJ Styles Hypes WWE Title Match, Bobby Roode & Eric Young Clip

- WWE posted this throwback clip of Eric Young and RAW Tag Team Champion Bobby Roode teaming up to face The FBI as enhancement talents on WWE Velocity in 2003.

- It sounds like the WWE Mixed Match Challenge finals with Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella could open tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view. WWE's website has announced that the finals will air live on Facebook Watch at 7pm ET, which is when the main TLC card kicks off. As noted, the winning team will receive the #30 spots in the men's and women's Royal Rumble spots, plus a vacation to anywhere in the world they want, at least in the storylines.

See Also Backstage News On When WWE Contracts For AJ Styles, Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Will Expire

- AJ Styles tweeted the following as he prepares to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at TLC tonight: