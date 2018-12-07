Press Conference Segment Set For Monday's WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has announced a press conference segment for Monday's WWE RAW in San Diego, the final red brand episode before the TLC pay-per-view.

Bliss wrote, "Since taking over the #Raw Women's division, I've put our female Superstars at the forefront of @WWE. So before @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey face off at #WWETLC, I'm holding a press conference and may actually use some of YOUR questions. Use #AskAlexa ...and make them good."

Bliss, who is the new storyline boss of the red brand women's division, is taking fan questions for the press conference on Twitter with the hashtag #AskAlexa. It sounds like the presser will center on the TLC match between Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

See Also Alexa Bliss Return Rumor, Bliss Reportedly Training In A Special Ring At The WWE Performance Center

Bliss tweeted: