PROGRESS Wrestling "Chapter 82: Unboxing" Results (12/30): Pete Dunne Takes On Tyler Bate, New Champ

By Kellie Haulotte | December 30, 2018

Earlier today, PROGRESS Wrestling 'Chapter 82: Unboxing took place at Camden, London with Pete Dunne defeating Tyler Bate in the main event.

Here are the full results:

* Team Play (Charlie Carter, Oisin Delaney, The OJMO and Solomon Lamb) defeated Team Fantastic (David Francisco, Josef Kafka, Rex Armstrong, and Slick Lombardo) - (Pre-Show Match)

* Trent Seven (c) defeated Los Federales Santos Jr. (PROGRESS Atlas Championship Open Challenge)


* Chris Ridgeway defeated Jody Fleisch, Mark Haskins, Shigehiro Irie, Spike Trivet & Travis Banks (Battle Royal)

* Jordynne Grace defeated Jinny (c) (PROGRESS Women's Championship)


* Drew Parker defeated Chris Brookes (Death Match)


* Paul Robinson and Will Ospreay defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) (c) (PROGRESS Tag Team Championships)


* Eddie Dennis defeated Marcel Barthel


* Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate





