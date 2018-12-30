PROGRESS Wrestling "Chapter 82: Unboxing" Results (12/30): Pete Dunne Takes On Tyler Bate, New Champ

Earlier today, PROGRESS Wrestling 'Chapter 82: Unboxing took place at Camden, London with Pete Dunne defeating Tyler Bate in the main event.

Here are the full results:

* Team Play (Charlie Carter, Oisin Delaney, The OJMO and Solomon Lamb) defeated Team Fantastic (David Francisco, Josef Kafka, Rex Armstrong, and Slick Lombardo) - (Pre-Show Match)

* Trent Seven (c) defeated Los Federales Santos Jr. (PROGRESS Atlas Championship Open Challenge)

* Chris Ridgeway defeated Jody Fleisch, Mark Haskins, Shigehiro Irie, Spike Trivet & Travis Banks (Battle Royal)

* Jordynne Grace defeated Jinny (c) (PROGRESS Women's Championship)

* Drew Parker defeated Chris Brookes (Death Match)

That's not how Christmas decorations should be used.

-- An #unboxing short film courtesy of @OBEYBrookes and @drewparker_97. pic.twitter.com/aMq1g0VUpT — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2018

* Paul Robinson and Will Ospreay defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) (c) (PROGRESS Tag Team Championships)

You don't need to like it. Just get use to it. pic.twitter.com/LwvqmPQQQG — "Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) December 30, 2018

* Eddie Dennis defeated Marcel Barthel

* Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate

It is only fitting that we end #Unboxing with a rematch of the greatest British wrestling match of the modern era. @PeteDunneYxB vs @Tyler_Bate is tonight's final match. pic.twitter.com/DQvgIlMQGZ — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2018

Thank you. See you in 2019. pic.twitter.com/9oMQevJiyt — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2018