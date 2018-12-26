R-Truth Reveals Whose Idea It Was To Pair Him With Carmella, Compares Them To Jay-Z And Beyonce

R-truth was recently a guest on Lillian Garcia's podcast Chasing Glory, and among the topics he touched on, Truth explained in detail about his current run as "The Fabulous Truth" with fellow Mixed-Match Challenge winner, Carmella.

Truth began his wrestling career in 1999, wrestling for promotions like NWA and Total Non Stop Action Wrestling before returning to his roots and re-signing with WWE. Truth's accolades, including becoming the first African-American NWA Heavyweight Champion, persist on after nearly two decades in the spotlight, with his most recent stories being centered around his relationship with fellow Mixed-Match Challenge winner, Carmella. Truth explained that it was his idea for the two to pair up and it granted his character new material to work with.

"I love Carmella," Truth said. "It wasn't her idea [to team up], it was my idea. They just put us together, and it worked out, and it blew up over night. You have to wait for that bone to be thrown at you. Either you are going to eat it up or you're going to ignore it. When opportunity knocks you have to be ready, and my career, and my character was at the point where the writers didn't know what to do with it, or what to do with me or where to put me at.

"My character is such an entertaining character that it is a whole other element to the show, so once they put me and Carmella together it was like, okay, now I have something to do. Not only is it something for me to do, but it's also double the entertainment, because she was a 'bad guy', and just by me and her hanging out, people took to it. And in a society up to date, we are pretty much like the Jay-Z and Beyonce of pro wrestling."

Truth spoke very highly of Carmella, saying that she's responsible for a majority of the creative ideas they end up using. Unlike other dysfunctional teams, Truth said that with Carmella, work is always easy and fun.

"She is very talented. She is very smart," Truth said. "A lot of ideas we have she comes up with it herself. She will throw around ideas and ask me if I like something, and I would say, 'You came up with that?' That is good! And then I will throw something into it. We gel very good together, and it is easy. Sometimes you can have a partner and it could be a little hiccup where someone wouldn't want to do something, but with me and her, it is so easy and fun. Always fun."

You can listen to the entire podcast below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.