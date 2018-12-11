Rhyno Addresses Retirement Rumors, Update On His Next Move

In the video above, Rhyno addressed reports that he is retiring. Last week on RAW, Heath Slater defeated Rhyno in a match that saw the loser get fired. One of our correspondents and some fans on social media stated that Rhyno indicated that he was retiring during the commercial break after the match, however Rhyno made it clear that it's not the case.

"I am not retiring, I have no plans on retiring," Rhyno said. "I am fulfilling my contractual obligation with WWE with my December and January live events. I'm going to continue, and after that, I don't know. Whether I compete in WWE or somewhere else, your guess is as good as mine."

According to a source, Rhyno will be returning to the SmackDown brand. Rhyno had been on SmackDown after returning to WWE full-time in 2016, and won the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Heath Slater that September. Slater and Rhyno were moved to RAW as part of the Superstar Shakeup this past April.