Ricochet Title Defense Teaser, WWE Marquee Matches Preview, RAW Viewership Delayed, WWE Stock Down

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Marquee Matches with Charly Caruso will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 11pm ET. The episode will focus on the first-ever women's tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010, featuring Layla and Michelle McCool vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Above is a clip from the episode.

- WWE stock was down 0.74% today, closing at $75.44 per share. Today's high was $78.08 and the low was $75.40.

- The RAW viewership from last night was delayed by Nielsen today. We should have the numbers posted around 7pm ET tonight.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring NXT North American Champion Ricochet defending his title against an opponent to be announced. As noted, Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez in a qualifying match for the December 26 Fatal 4 Way will also air.