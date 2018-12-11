Ricochet Title Defense Teaser, WWE Marquee Matches Preview, RAW Viewership Delayed, WWE Stock Down

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Marquee Matches with Charly Caruso will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 11pm ET. The episode will focus on the first-ever women's tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010, featuring Layla and Michelle McCool vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Above is a clip from the episode.
- WWE stock was down 0.74% today, closing at $75.44 per share. Today's high was $78.08 and the low was $75.40.
- The RAW viewership from last night was delayed by Nielsen today. We should have the numbers posted around 7pm ET tonight.
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring NXT North American Champion Ricochet defending his title against an opponent to be announced. As noted, Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez in a qualifying match for the December 26 Fatal 4 Way will also air.
Who will challenge #NXT #NorthAmericanChampion @KingRicochet this Wednesday on @WWENXT on @WWENetwork? pic.twitter.com/2X7OBxhb1F— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2018