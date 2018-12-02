Roderick Strong Teases Match Against EVOLVE Champion, War Raiders WWE PC Training, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, the War Raiders are shown training at the WWE Performance Center as they perform various training exercises and techniques to stay in shape. As you can see, they play the "push game" where they push the giant tier into each other for reps as one of their tag team training moves they like to do, along with hammering a big tire with maces, then throw a giant slam ball back and forth to each other. The training paid off, as they were able to win in WarGames at NXT TakeOver a couple of weeks ago along with Ricochet and Pete Dunn over The Undisputed Era.

- WWE Shop has a deal where you save 35% off your order and save 25% off Championship Titles. To receive the savings, just click here. No code is necessary and the sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- NXT Superstar and member of the Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong is teasing a match next month with the current EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner. EVOLVE 117 will take place on December 15 in Woodside, New York. WWE has a working relationship with EVOLVE where over the last couple of months NXT Superstars have been appearing for EVOLVE. Along with Fabian Aichner as champion, The Street Profits are the current EVOLVE Tag Team Champions. You can read Roderick's tweet below.