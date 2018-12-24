ROH Announcer Ian Riccaboni On Which Wrestlers Could Become Top Stars For ROH

On a recently 'escaped' episode of The Jim Ross Report, 'The Voice Of Ring Of Honor' Ian Riccaboni, talked about calling the ALL IN pay-per-view special and what it meant to him to call the NWA World Heavyweight Championship match at ALL IN between Cody [Rhodes] and Nick Aldis. Additionally, Riccaboni weighed in on the ever-changing ROH roster and what the departures of Cody, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks mean for the G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden over WrestleMania weekend.

On the subject of ALL IN, Riccaboni said the event was "incredible" as he was able to bring his young family with him for the show. Interestingly, ROH's broadcaster suggested that he may have "over-prepared" for the special, even preparing flashcards on performers like Nick Aldis and Bandido who he never called matches for before.

"It was incredible," Riccaboni recalled. "I flew my wife and son in. He just turned two and his name is Zach. And they came to the Sears Center and it was just something on the calendar that was different and you knew going into it [that] it had the makings to be special. And it was almost like if everything went right or if everything went wrong, it was going to be something that I knew I was going to remember forever. I maybe over-prepared for it. I had little flashcards with the fellows that I didn't quite know like Bandido and Nick Aldis. It would be the first time I was calling one of his matches, so I wanted to make sure I knew the backgrounds of each of the wrestlers and the stars, and just the energy and environment."

With respect to Cody's NWA title win versus Aldis, Riccaboni claimed that he will never forget calling the match and that it meant a lot to him to be a part of that special moment to the Rhodes Family. Moreover, Riccaboni admitted that ALL IN was the biggest event he ever called and that he feels the magic whenever he thinks back to the show.

"It was amazing," Riccaboni remembered. "And being able to call Cody's NWA [World Heavyweight] Championship win was something I'll never forget. Cody has become such a big part of Ring Of Honor over the last couple of years that, to be able to be a part of that special moment really meant a lot to me. And to know what that championship means to his whole family, so I'll never forget that and the displays of athleticism guys like The Young Bucks and Rey Mysterio put on display, it's just something… it's going to be hard to top that in my career. It was definitely the biggest event I ever called and it just has this magic feeling whenever I think about it or talk about it."

Also during the podcast, Riccaboni discussed the changing ROH roster. According to the Holy Family University adjunct professor, he is excited about some of ROH's recent talent acquisitions. Riccaboni went on to say that Marty Scurll and Matt Taven are ready to step up to the next level.

"There [have] been reports of signings to Ring Of Honor," Riccaboni said. "And we talked about Cody, he became the Ring Of Honor World Champion without a contract the first time. And for me, if it's not written in stone somewhere that he is leaving, or going, or coming, he often goes by the beat of his own drum. But there are guys we know [who] will be there. There are a couple of guys ready that I think are ready to be the next guys up. I think Marty Scurll could be that guy. [Also] Matt Taven."

Source: The Jim Ross Report