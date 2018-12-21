ROH Announces Bandido Signing, When Will He Debut?

ROH announced on Twitter that they have officially signed Bandido. ROH also shared the fourth-generation wrestler will be debuting on January 12 in Atlanta at the Center Stage for an international TV taping.

He will then be in Concord, North Carolina at the Cabarrus Arena on January 13 for Honor Reigns Supreme., which will be available to stream live for HonorClub members.

It was reported earlier that Bandido was given a much higher deal from ROH than what WWE was offering. WWE attempted to send a better offer, but that was also declined. Bandido also reportedly chose to go with ROH over WWE because it would give him a chance to be in NJPW.

Bandido had previously wrestled for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla as well as for promotions in Japan, the UK, and Australia. He was also in the "All In" PPV main event where he teamed with Rey Mysterio and Fenix against The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi, which you can check out in the video above.