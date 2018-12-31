ROH Announces Big Six-Man With Villain Enterprises

Ring of Honor has announced a big six-man match for the Honor Reigns Supreme event on Sunday, January 13 in Concord, NC at the Cabarrus Arena.

It will be Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises vs. Silas Young and ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes.

Below is the updated card along with the full announcement:

ROH World Title Match

Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal (c)

Women of Honor World Title Match

Jenny Rose vs. Kelly Klein (c)

Proving Ground

Shane Helms, Delirious and Luchasaurus vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom

Marty Scurll, Brody King and PCO vs. Silas Young and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers

Appearances by Bandido, Flip Gordon, Best Friends, Juice Robinson, PJ Black, David Finlay, Tracy Williams and more

