ROH Announces Final Stop Before G1 Supercard, Top 5 ROH Ladder War Matches, Wrestle Kingdom 13

- Above is the hype video for the upcoming IWGP Tag Team Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4. EVIL and SANADA defeated the current tag champs Guerrillas of Destiny at this year's World Tag League, which typically meant the WTL winners would receive a title shot at NJPW's biggest show of the year. The Young Bucks showed up after the match to let the teams know even though they weren't in the tournament, they're still the best team in the world. A triple threat match between the three teams was booked for January.

- ROH announced the final show before the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6. The Road to G1 Supercard will end in Baltimore at the UMBC Event Center on March 31. Tickets will go on sale January 2 at 10 am ET for HonorClub members, and January 4 at 10 am ET for the general public. As noted, other Road to G1 Supercard events will take place on January 24 (Dallas, Texas), January 25 (Houston, Texas), and January 26 (San Antonio, Texas).

- The latest ROH 5 Count features the greatest ladder war matches in the company's history. Starting at number five: Adam Cole vs. Jay Briscoe (Supercard of Honor - 2014), Young Bucks vs. The Hardys (Supercard of Honor - 2017), Kevin Steen vs. El Generico (Final Battle - 2012), The Briscoes vs. Kevin Steen and El Generico (Man Up - 2007), and at number one, Young Bucks vs. The Addiction vs. Motor City Machine Guns (All-Star Extravaganza - 2106).