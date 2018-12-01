ROH Episode 375 Recap: Matt Taven In Action, The Young Bucks Vs. The Briscoes, SCU

A recap of Jay Briscoe hitting a Jay-Driller on Christopher Daniels on the stage two weeks ago is shown before a recap is shown of So Cal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) defeating The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) for the ROH Tag Team Championships last week.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Kingdom's Matt Taven & TK O'Ryan make their entrance. Taven is wearing his purple ROH World Championship belt, O'Ryan has his bat with him. The Boys make their entrance. Taven grabs a microphone. Taven questions if this is a joke. Taven tells O'Ryan to go join the announcers. Taven sets up a handicap match while referring to himself as the real ROH World Champion. O'Ryan joins the commentary team. O'Ryan strikes one of The Boys with his purple World Championship belt before the bell.

The Boys vs. Matt Taven

After a brief exchange, Taven hits a DDT. One of The Boys eventually hits a Hurricanruna on Taven. One of The Boys attempts a cross-body over the top rope on to Taven at ringside, Taven catches him. The other Boy hits a cross-body onto him and Taven at ringside. Some red balloons float up from under the ring. Vinny Marseglia holds the leg of one of The Boys and pulls him under the ring. Taven hits his Climax finisher on the other Boy before pinning him for the three count.

Winner: Matt Taven

O'Ryan celebrates with Taven in the ring after the match.

Ian Riccaboni is in the ring and introduces Jonathan Gresham. Gresham makes his entrance. Riccaboni brings up the fact that Gresham's name isn't currently listed for Final Battle. Riccaboni says that he might be anticipating why Gresham came out here tonight. Gresham talks about his partner, Jay Lethal, having a World Title Match at Final Battle. Gresham says that he came to a Ring Of Honor to prove that he's the best pure wrestler in the world. Gresham issues an open challenge to the world's best technical wrestler to come to Ring Of Honor so that he can prove that he is the best pure wrestler in the world. Zack Sabre Jr. appears on the tron. Sabre says he is coming to ROH next month. Sabre accepts Gresham's challenge and says he will see him at Final Battle. Gresham tells everyone to tune in and watch him tap out Zack Sabre Jr.

So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels & ROHTag Team Champions Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky are shown backstage. Daniels is seen hanging up a phone. Daniels says that they got contracts. Sky and Kazarian are elated. Daniels says that Sky and Kazarian have contracts because they are the Champions, it's the best he could do. Sky questions what Daniels will do. Daniels says he will figure it out as he makes his exit.

Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose make their entrances. The winner of the next match will join the Four Corner Survival Match at Final Battle for the ROH Women Of Honor World Championship.

Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose

Klein kicks Rose. Klein elbows Rose. Klein rolls Rose up for a two count. Rose eventually chops Klein. ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai comes to the stage to watch on. Klein briefly chokes Rose. Rose slaps Klein. Rose hits a Codebreaker on Klein. Rose hits a Spear on Klein. Rose pins Klein for a two count. Rose drives Klein into the bottom rope. Klein ducks a clothesline attempt by Rose. Klein hits her K-Power finisher on Rose. Klein pins Rose for the win.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Klein will now go on to the Four Corner Survival Match at Final Battle for the ROH Women Of Honor World Championship.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) make their entrances. The winners of the next match will face So Cal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky at Final Battle for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Mark kicks Nick. Nick kicks Mark. Nick hits a Springboard arm-drag from off the top rope on Mark. Mark connects with a forearm on Nick. Nick hits a spin-kick on Mark. Nick eventually hits a face-buster on Mark. Nick hits a Tornado DDT on Jay at ringside. Matt launches Mark into a kick to the face from Nick. Nick hits a neck-breaker on Mark. Nick pins Mark for a two count. Nick and Jay exchange strikes, as do Matt and Mark. Jay superkicks Nick as Mark superkicks Matt. Matt superkicks Mark as Nick superkicks Jay. Matt & Nick hit a double superkick on Mark. Nick pins Mark for another two count. As Matt & Nick are setting up for a Meltzer Driver attempt on Mark, Jay throws a chair into the ring. Matt grabs the chair as Jay comes back into the ring with a second chair. Both teams have a stand-off. Matt throws his chair at Mark as Jay throws his chair at Nick. The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Double Disqualification

Matt and Jay have a tug of war with a chair and both end up striking the referee with it. Matt and Jay exchange strikes. Nick and Mark exchange strikes as well. Nick superkicks Mark. Nick throws a chair at Mark. Nick superkicks Jay. Jay throws a chair at Matt. Security comes out to stop the teams from fighting. So Cal Uncensored's ROH Tag Team Champions Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky come to the stage. Sky has a microphone. Sky says it looks like both teams lost. Kazarian talks about having lost with Christopher Daniels to The Young Bucks in a brutal match. Kazarian issues a challenge pitting The Briscoes against The Young Bucks against SCU at Final Battle in a Ladder War for the ROH Tag Team Championships. The match is made.

