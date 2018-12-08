ROH Episode 376 Recap: Adam Page In Action, Kenny King Vs. Christopher Daniels, Marty Scurll, SCU

A recap of the closing of last week's show is shown featuring the announcement of the Three-Way Ladder War at Final Battle with So Cal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) and The Elite's Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson.

Ian Riccaboni, Colt Cabana and The Elite's Marty Scurll check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Kenny King and So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels make their entrances. King grabs a microphone. King says he doesn't think anyone in the building could tell him how old Daniels really is. King says that Daniels doesn't have a lot of time left in Ring Of Honor. King talks about how it would look good on his resume to give Daniels one of his last L's before they boot him out the door.

Kenny King vs. Christopher Daniels

Daniels strikes King several times. Daniels dropkicks King. Daniels eventually goes for an STO, King elbows him. King hits a spine-buster on Daniels. King pins Daniels for a two count. King gets Daniels up into a Fireman's Carry position, Daniels elbows him. Daniels hits an STO on King. Daniels teases the ear Moonsault Ever. King drives his boots into Daniels, Daniels inadvertently elbows the referee. King kicks Daniels below the belt. King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Daniels. King pins Daniels for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

Josh Woods and ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb make their entrances.

Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods

Cobb and Woods exchange wrist and waist-locks. The Elite's Adam Page comes to the stage. Woods goes for an arm-bar, Cobb gets his foot on the rope to break the attempt. Cobb hits a Modified Snapmare on Woods. Cobb hits a Fallaway Slam on Woods. Woods hits a Judo Throw on Cobb. Woods attempts an arm-bar again on Cobb. Cobb gets out of it. Woods connects with a pair of kicks to Cobb. Woods springboards from the second rope, Cobb catches him in the air. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Woods. Cobb pins Woods for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Adam Page comes into the ring with a microphone. Page says Cobb was impressive. Page tells Cobb to get out of his ring so he can show him how a real a**-whoopin's done. Page calls for his opponent. Marty Scurll calls Cobb a numpty on commentary. Facade (with Danny) makes his entrance. Cobb watches on from the entrance ramp.

Adam Page vs. Facade

Page stomps on Facade in the corner several times. Page clotheslines Facade out of the ring. Page hits a Shooting Star Press from off the apron onto Facade at ringside. Facade eventually hits a Springboard 450 Plancha to the outside on Page. Facade rolls Page into the ring. Facade goes for a Springboard 450 into the ring, Page rolls out of the way, Facade rolls through. Page connects with a Lariat to Facade. Page hits his Rite Of Passage finisher on Facade. Page pins Facade for the win.

Winner: Adam Page

Jeff Cobb comes back into the ring. Cobb and Page stare each other down heading into a commercial break.

A video package is shown on Marty Scurll defeating Christopher Daniels to win the Survival Of The Fittest Tournament and Daniels challenging Scurll to a one-on-one Match at Final Battle.

Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr. make their entrance. So Cal Uncensored's ROH Tag Team Champions Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian make their entrance.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.

Sky and Guerrero Maya exchange wrist-locks. Sky locks in a headlock, Guerrero Maya rolls him up for a one count. Later in the match, Guerrero Maya hits a Senton to the outside on Sky. Kazarian drives his shoulder into Guerrero Maya. Kazarian hits a DDT on Guerrero Maya. Stuka connects with a Back Elbow to Kazarian. Sky sends Stuka into a kick from Kazarian. Sky and Kazarian hit their Burning Heart finisher on Stuka. Sky pins Stuka for the win.

Winners: So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian)

Christopher Daniels comes to the ring after the match with a microphone in hand. Daniels talks about Sky and Kazarian winning the Tag Team Championships a couple weeks ago and Sky and Kazarian having new contracts. Daniels says that as of now, he has one match left on his Ring Of Honor contract against Marty Scurll. Scurll leaves commentary and heads to the ring. Scurll asks if Daniels wants to be known as a legend in this business or if he wants to be known for a stupid three letter catchphrase. Scurll says ur would be his pleasure to give Daniels the match of his career. Scurll warns Daniels that this will be his Final Battle. Scurll and Daniels shake hands.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.