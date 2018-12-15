ROH Episode 377 Recap: Flip Gordon In An Quit Match, Cody In Action, Young Bucks

- A recap of the verbal exchange between Marty Scurll and Christopher Daniels from last week's show is shown.

- Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Silas Young and Flip Gordon make their entrances. Gordon grabs a microphone. Gordon questions Young calling himself the last real man. Gordon challenges Young to an I Quit Match. Young attacks Gordon. Young grabs the microphone and accepts Gordon's challenge.

I Quit Match: Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon

Young slams Gordon's head off the top turnbuckle. Young chops the chest of Gordon. Young suplexes Gordon. Young eventually hits a neck-breaker on Gordon. Gordon superkicks Young. Young rolls out of the ring. Young dodged a cross-body attempt by Gordon. Young rolls Gordon back into the ring. Young grabs a Kendo Stick from under the ring. Gordon drives a chair into Young's ribs. Gordon strikes the back of Young with the chair several times. Gordon grabs the Kendo Stick. Bully Ray runs down to the ring. Bully starts choking Gordon with a chain. Young tackles Gordon, sending him through a table in the corner. The announcers hyped the main event as the match apparently ends in a No Contest.

Winner: No Contest

- A video package is shown hyping the ROH Television Championship Match at Final Battle between Jeff Cobb and Adam Page.

- So Cal Uncensored's ROH Tag Team Champions Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky make their entrance for an in-ring promo. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) attack Kazarian and Sky from behind before Sky can finish his catchphrase. Jay says that they are the OGz of the Ladder War and that they are OGz of the whole company. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) run to the ring. Nick clotheslines Mark. Matt clotheslines Jay. Nick spears Mark. Matt spears Jay. The Young Bucks shake the hands of SCU.

Matt and Nick turn their backs. The Briscoes come up to the apron and shove Kazarian and Sky into Matt and Nick. Nick superkicks Kazarian as Matt superkicks Sky. Matt superkicks Mark as Nick superkicks Jay. Matt and Nick pull a Ladder out from under the ring. Kazarian dropkicks the Ladder into Matt and Nick. Sky hits a Senton over the top rope on to Mark and Jay ay ringside. Kazarian sets the Ladder up in the ring. Kazarian and Sky hold their belts up on each side of the Ladder.

- The Kingdom's Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia make their entrance. Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance. The Elite's Cody makes his entrance. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal makes his entrance.

Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle & Cody vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan)

Lethal and O'Ryan standoff after the bell rings. Cody tags himself in. Castle tags himself in after that. Castle tackles O'Ryan. As Cody and Lethal have words with each other, Marseglia & Taven jump Castle. Lethal strikes Taven. Cody stomps on Marseglia in the corner. Late in the match, Lethal clotheslines O'Ryan. Lethal clotheslines Marseglia. Taven strikes Lethal. Lethal sends Taven into the corner. Lethal hits a backdrop on Taven. Marseglia kicks Lethal. Lethal hits a powerslam on Marseglia. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by O'Ryan. Lethal hits the Lethal Combination on O'Ryan.

Taven breaks a pin attempt by Lethal on O'Ryan. Taven attempts to use a chair. Castle kicks Taven. Castle dumps Taven over the ringside barrier. Castle chases Taven out of the arena. Cody tags himself in. Lethal hits a Cutter on O'Ryan. Marseglia hits a Cutter on Lethal. Cody superkicks Marseglia. O'Ryan hits an STO on Cody. Lethal hits a Pump Kick on O'Ryan. Cody rolls O'Ryan up for a two count, preventing Lethal from hitting Lethal Injection on him. Lethal superkicks O'Ryan. Marseglia sends Cody into Lethal, which sends Lethal out of the ring. O'Ryan holds Cody up for Marseglia to kick him. Cody elbows Marseglia. Cody sends Marseglia into O'Ryan. Lethal pulls Marseglia out of the ring. Cody hits Cross Rhodes on O'Ryan. Cody pins O'Ryan for the win.

Winners: Cody, Dalton Castle & Jay Lethal

- A video package hyping Final Battle is shown as the show comes to a close.