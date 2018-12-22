ROH Episode 378 Recap: Marty Scurll In Action, Twisted Sisterz Vs. Britt Baker & Madison Rayne



The show opens with ROH World Champion Jay Lethal backstage surrounded by gifts and a Christmas tree. Lethal says it's his favorite time of the year. Lethal says he's not talking about Christmas, he's talking about the annual Christmas Surprise Ten-Man Tag. Lethal talks about how he and Matt Taven are the team captains. The Kingdom's Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia are shown backstage. Taven says the only present he wants is right here (his purple ROH World Championship belt). Taven says he hates Christmas. Taven and Lethal will open Christmas gifts to reveal their partners contained within the presents.

Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) make their entrance. Britt Baker and Madison Rayne make their entrances.

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) vs. Britt Baker & Madison Rayne

Holidead runs towards Baker. Baker superkicks Holidead. Baker strikes Thunder Rosa several times before sending her out of the ring. Rayne hits a cross-body off the apron on both of her opponents at ringside. Rayne rolls Holidead up for a one count. Baker eventually hits a rolling elbow on Holidead. Rayne hits a Cutter on Holidead. Thunder Rosa sends a kick from Baker into Rayne. Holidead hits a Modified Slam on Baker. Thunder Rosa hits a Double Stomp on Baker from off the top rope. Thunder Rosa pins Baker for the win.

Winners: Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa)

A video package is shown of Jay Lethal and Matt Taven reacting to their picks for the Ten-Man Tag, Lethal is pleased, Taven is not.

Matt Taven makes his entrance. Brian Milonas makes his entrance from the bar area. Jonathan Gresham makes his entrance. Beer City Bruiser makes his entrance from the bar area. Marty Scurll makes his entrance as the final member of the team. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, Vinny Marseglia & ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb make their entrances. Taven and Lethal attempt to trade Gresham and Marseglia before the match, the referee doesn't allow it.

Christmas Surprise 10-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Taven, Brian Milonas, Jonathan Gresham & Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal, Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, Vinny Marseglia & Jeff Cobb

After a brief exchange, Gresham takes Lethal to the mat with a headlock. Lethal gets out of it. Late in the match, Taven sends Lethal into the corner. Taven sends Scurll into Lethal in the corner before doing the same with Bruiser and Milonas. Gresham refuses to be sent into Lethal in the corner, Taven kicks Gresham. Gresham sends Taven to the corner. Lethal sends Marseglia into Taven in the corner before doing the same with Titus, Cheeseburger and Cobb. Titus and Lethal dropkick Taven. Cobb hits a German Suplex on Taven. Gresham breaks up a pinfall attempt on Taven. Bruiser tags in. Bruiser clotheslines Lethal. Titus dropkicks Bruiser. Milonas hits a Modified Slam on Titus. Cobb picks up Milonas, Scurll pushes Milonas forward causing a cross-body from Milonas on Cobb. Marseglia hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep morning on Scurll. Gresham hits a Moonsault from off the second rope on Marseglia. Cheeseburger strikes Gresham. Taven hits a DDT on Cheeseburger. Cobb tags in. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Taven. Milonas splashes Lethal. Cobb strikes Milonas before hitting a Back Suplex on him. Bruiser strikes Cobb. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Bruiser. Cobb pins Bruiser for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal, Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, Vinny Marseglia & Jeff Cobb

Lethal, Cheeseburger, Titus & Cobb celebrate in the ring as the show comes to a close.