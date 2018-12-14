ROH Final Battle Live Coverage: Jay Lethal Defends Against Cody Rhodes, Tag Title Ladder Match, WOH

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of ROH Final Battle from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 8 pm ET. The show will be on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH HonorClub. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody

ROH WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

ROH WORLD TAG TAG CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Hangman Page

"I QUIT" MATCH

Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

RIGHTS TO ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

Marty Scurll (Holder) vs. Christopher Daniels

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham

Kenny King vs. Eli Isom