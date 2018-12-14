Wrestling Inc.

ROH Final Battle Live Coverage: Jay Lethal Defends Against Cody Rhodes, Tag Title Ladder Match, WOH

By Joshua Gagnon | December 14, 2018

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of ROH Final Battle from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 8 pm ET. The show will be on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH HonorClub. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody

ROH WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH
Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

ROH WORLD TAG TAG CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH
Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Hangman Page

"I QUIT" MATCH
Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

RIGHTS TO ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
Marty Scurll (Holder) vs. Christopher Daniels

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham

Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

