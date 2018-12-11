ROH Final Battle PPV Time Change, New Match Added

Ring of Honor announced this Friday's Final Battle PPV will be four hours long, an hour longer than its previous PPVs. Typically, ROH PPVs have started at 9 pm ET, but Final Battle will begin at 8 pm ET and run until midnight.

The show will air live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on traditional PPV, ROH HonorClub, and Fite. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!

ROH also announced Kenny King vs. Eli Isom has been added to the card and will be the opening match. This is the first time King and Isom have met each other in the ring.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray ("I Quit" Match)

* Marty Scurll (holder) vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom