Roman Reigns' WWE TV Return Set?, Braun Strowman RAW & TTTT Notes, Ric Flair, Photos From Ft. Hood

Roman Reigns is set to make his WWE TV return on the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops special.

As noted, WWE is taping the TTTT special at Fort Hood in Texas today with various happenings on the base and matches. Reigns is in town and would be limited to a non-wrestling role, if his appearance makes the special. This would be Reigns' first WWE TV appearance since announcing his second battle with leukemia back on October 22.

On a related note, the injured Braun Strowman is participating in some of the happenings on base today. Strowman was expected to be at last night's WWE RAW in Houston but PWInsider reports that he was not backstage. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin did acknowledge the rumors on Strowman showing up during last night's RAW broadcast, but he never appeared. Strowman vs. Corbin is still being advertised for the December 16 TLC pay-per-view but it's believed that Strowman will not be cleared from elbow surgery in time.

It is worth noting that Strowman may have worked the ropes at Fort Hood's Air Assault Course Repelling Towers earlier today, as seen in the photos below. We can't confirm that Strowman worked out but WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was also there, and The Nature Boy likely stayed off the towers. The photos reveal that Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Cedric Alexander and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura are also filming material for the TTTT special today.

The 16th annual Tribute to the Troops will air on Thursday, December 20 at 8pm ET on the USA Network. Jon Stewart will make a special appearance and country music artist Morgan Wallen will perform.