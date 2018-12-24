Ronda Rousey Christmas Tree Hunt (Video), Update On Indie Wrestler's Sister Abigail Trademark, More

- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne looking for their Christmas tree as they transformed their farm, Browsey Acres, into their own Tinsel Town.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "WWE Kitchen SmackDown!" and "Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit" names. As noted, "Kitchen SmackDown!" is the new WWE Network cooking show hosted by Bo Dallas and "Fashion Files" is the new Network show with Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

In other trademark news, WWE has filed to oppose the trademark of a Halloween Havoc logo by KBN Inc. in Las Vegas. The logo is similar to the Halloween Havoc logo WCW used for the pay-per-view of the same name but it's interesting that WWE does not have any active Halloween Havoc trademarks. The original WCW trademark expired in 2005.

WWE has also filed a request for an extension of time to oppose a "Sister Abigail" trademark that was filed by California indie wrestler Tatevik The Gamer earlier this year. WWE never filed to trademark the name, despite using it for most of Bray Wyatt's run on the main roster. Tatevik, who applied for Tough Enough back in 2015 but never made it to the competition, filed to trademark the name back in June. His associated use for the name was: "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus is the latest WWE Superstar to film a promo for R-Truth and his "That'z Endurance" hip-hop single, which is available on Spotify and Apple Music. It sounds like Truth will be a future guest on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

Truth's Spotify channel, listed under the Ron Killings name, currently has 3,821 monthly listeners. His "That'z Endurance" single passed the 100,000 streams mark back in late November. Below is Truth's new video with Sheamus: