Ronda Rousey Hypes Title Match, WWE NXT Superstar Turns 39, Superstars Stomping Santa Claus (Video)

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring moments where Superstars stomped Santa Claus.
- WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno turns 39 years old today while Paige's dad, UK veteran Ricky Knight, turns 65.
- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya posted the following to hype their title match on tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW:
'Tis the season to get Rowdy #Raw raw raw raw raw aw raw raw raw!!! See what happens when two friends have to fight for one title on Christmas Eve! Can we keep the holiday spirit alive in the face of competition?? Find out yourself on the Christmas edition of Monday night #Raw!
We've been waiting a long time for this.....#Raw https://t.co/oMsmFS36No— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 24, 2018