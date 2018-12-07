Ronda Rousey's Mom At Ringside, What Airs After Monday's RAW, Superstars Who Unmasked Rey Mysterio

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Scott Stanford looking at 5 Superstars who have unmasked Rey Mysterio - Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kane and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

- A new thirty-minute episode of The Edge & Christian Show will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air, featuring a musical performance, ice cream bars and more. Below is the synopsis:

"Witness the whirlwind journey to success by an unknown Superstar! Plus, a musical performance for the ages and the return of ice cream bars!"

- The mother of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was ringside for one of her matches for the first time this week. AnnMaria De Mars, a judo champion who lives in Santiago, Chile, sat ringside for Rousey's match with Nia Jax on Wednesday. Below are related posts from Rousey and her mom: