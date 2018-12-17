Ronda Rousey On Her Bad Reputation After TLC, AJ Styles - WWE Title Stat, Royal Rumble 2019 Promo

- Above is the first promo for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for the pay-per-view. We also know that the #30 Rumble match spots will go to R-Truth and Carmella after they won the Mixed Match Challenge season 2 finals at WWE TLC.

- Last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view marked the first time AJ Styles was the challenger in the WWE Title match at a pay-per-view since Elimination Chamber 2017. Styles lost to champion Daniel Bryan last night in San Jose. The 2017 Chamber pay-per-view saw Bray Wyatt win the WWE Title in a Chamber match that included then-champion John Cena, Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Baron Corbin.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter after WWE TLC last night and said she doesn't give a damn about her bad reputation. As we've noted, Rousey retained over Nia Jax earlier in the night and then helped Asuka capture the SmackDown Women's Title by defeating Charlotte Flair and former champion Becky Lynch in the TLC main event, presumably to fuel the Rousey vs. Flair vs. Lynch feud during WrestleMania 35 season. Rousey tweeted: