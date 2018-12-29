Ronda Rousey Teaches Ukemi Back Fall (Video), Bianca Belair Hypes Takeover Title Match, WWE 205 Live

- Above is the latest episode of the "Ronda Rousey's Dojo" YouTube series from the RAW Women's Champion on her personal channel. This episode features the Olympian teaching an ukemi back fall to protect aspiring new judokas from taking throws.

- The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped tonight at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA for next Wednesday's episode on the WWE Network, which will be the first 205 Live episode of 2019:

* Kalisto vs. Lio Rush in a Fatal 4 Way qualifying match

* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak in a Fatal 4 Way qualifying match

The winners of these matches will earn a spot in the Fatal 4 Way for Buddy Murphy's WWE Cruiserweight Title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander will be taped next week to determine the final spot.

205 Live spoilers for next week are at this link.

See Also WWE Legend Has Huge Praise For Bianca Belair

- As noted, Bianca Belair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is now official for the "Takeover: Phoenix" event on January 26 during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. The undefeated Belair took to Twitter this week and tweeted the following on the match: