Rusev And Lana On Their 2018 & 2019 (Video), Special WWE 205 Live Show Airing Tonight, WWE - TikTok

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Rusev and Lana after the big WWE United States Title win over Shinsuke Nakamura on last night's SmackDown, which was Rusev's 34th birthday.

"This is unreal. I always thought that the United States Championship was my title," Rusev said. "We made it... we fought John at WrestleMania 31, when we came out on the tank, unfortunately we lost it at my first WrestleMania. And then we beat Kalisto... but now to win it back on my birthday, on Christmas Day, and on Rusev Day, and on top of it all, with my wife next to me. I mean, I think this is a dream come true."

Lana added, "I'm so proud of him. It's been a great 2018, so many things that we can be very, very thankful for, and the fact that he became champion on his birthday, which happened to be on Christmas. This is probably one of the best Rusev Days of all-time."

Rusev also said he had many doubts that this way was ever going to come, but Lana kept supporting him and telling him he should keep going because he was a hard worker. Rusev said he is looking forward to 2019 and possibly becoming a dual-champion.

See Also Rusev On If He's Frustrated With His Position In WWE

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a "Best Of 2018" theme. There will also be an announcement from 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on the next challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. WWE announced the following for the episode:

2018's finest The landscape of WWE 205 Live changed forever when then-SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan introduced Drake Maverick as the new General Manager of the purple brand. Demanding the very best competition above all else, Maverick has helped shape the Cruiserweight division in new and exciting ways through 2018. Tonight, WWE 205 Live will look back on the year that was, with a special episode commemorating all the action featuring your favorite Cruiserweight Superstars such as Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy.

- WWE rarely updates their official channel on the TikTok app but they are now encouraging fans to create content on the app to benefit charities. WWE posted this promo for TikTok with Carmella and Dolph Ziggler: