Sami Zayn On Being Away From WWE, Sasha Banks On Returning To The Middle East (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is video of Sasha Banks at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Banks was recently in the Middle East to announce WWE's new partnership with the Special Olympics for the upcoming World Games in March. The Tennis Stadium is where Banks and Alexa Bliss battled for the RAW Women's Title in 2017, the first women's match to be held in the Middle East. Banks remembered the match.

"I do remember before I came out, I was legit shaking and crying because I was so nervous that I wanted to just make a difference and I wanted to make a statement," Banks said. "It's kind of humbling to know I'm back here a year later but for something completely different, supporting the Special Olympics. It's like I did two meaningful things in this country, so, yeah it's really cool. I can't believe that I'm back. Life is really crazy and the universe works in mysterious ways, it'll bring you back to places where I think you're supposed to be. So, I'm really happy to be back."

- WWE stock was down 1.38% today, closing at $72.66 per share. Today's high was $74.18 and the low was $72.23.

- Sami Zayn tweeted on being out of action today, calling the experience a gift. Zayn has been out of action since undergoing surgery to repair his rotator cuffs back on August 7. He had been working hurt since August 2017. Sami was expected to be back in action in early 2019.

Sami wrote today, "Double shoulder surgery isn't fun, but I see the whole experience as a gift. Time off wrestling gave me perspective, about myself and the world around me. Honest introspection/critical reflection is SO valuable, and it costs nothing. To heal the world, we must heal ourselves."