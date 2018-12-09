Sasha Banks Relives Historic Match Against Alexa Bliss

On December 7, 2017 Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss made history when they battled for the Raw Women's Championship in Abu Dhabi, making it the very first time women competed in a WWE match in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It would also be recognized as the first time the Raw Women's Championship was defended in the Middle East region. At the conclusion of the match, Bliss would use a roll-up to pin Banks and retain her title.

See Also Alexa Bliss Reportedly Not Cleared For A WWE Ring Return

One year later, on the anniversary of her history-making match, Banks revisited the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium to reflect on the night she wrestled Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship in Abu Dhabi.

"It's quite humbling to come back," Banks said. "Right now, it looks completely different because it was at night time and there was no tennis court. It doesn't even feel or look like how it looked like when I was here. Which is kinda crazy. I didn't even know which way that we came out. I do remember, before I came out I was legit shaking and crying because I was so nervous that I wanted just to make a difference.

"And I wanted to make a statement. It's kinda humbling to know that I'm back here a year later, but for something completely different, supporting the Special Olympics. So it's like, I did two meaningful things in this country. So, yeah, it's really cool. And I can't believe that I'm back. Life's really crazy and the universe works in mysterious ways to bring you back to places where I think you're supposed to be. I'm really happy to be back here."

One year later, @SashaBanksWWE visited the arena where she took on @AlexaBliss_WWE in the first women's match in the Middle East! pic.twitter.com/sgs6TzronM — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2018

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.