Sean Waltman On Chyna And The WWE Hall Of Fame, The Undisputed Era On Running WWE NXT, WWE Stock

- This week's WWE NXT main event saw NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era retain over Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery, who will be headed to WWE's main roster soon. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley talking to The Undisputed Era about the match.

O'Reilly and Strong admitted Heavy Machinery brought it in the match but The Undisputed Era is still above everyone else. Cathy asked if there is anyone in NXT who can take the titles from the group but Adam Cole interrupted her.

Cole said, "Large or small, tough or not tough, it doesn't matter. We're The Undisputed Era. When I say that we run NXT, that's not a cute tag line - it's a fact. Whether it's Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish or Adam Cole Bay-Bay, we always get the job done. And that, Cathy, that's undisputed."

- WWE stock was down 0.25% today, closing at $73.05 per share.

- As noted, today would have been the 48th birthday of former WWE Women's Champion Chyna. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who was engaged to Chyna at one point, took to Twitter today and remembered The Ninth Wonder of the World, hoping that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

Waltman wrote, "It's Joanie's Birthday & I was just thinking of all the remarkable things she did. She was the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. IC Champ, Wrestled Chono in Tokyo Dome for NJPW! She was an Amazing Woman. I hope she's honored day before WM soon. Just seems like the right time."