Seth Rollins Gives CM Punk & Colt Cabana Props For What They Did To Help Him & Wrestling In Chicago

Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and gave props to CM Punk and Colt Cabana for what they did to help pro wrestling in Chicago.

Rollins made a series of tweets after riding around the city of Chicago ahead of tonight's RAW live event at the United Center. This is WWE's second show in the area as the SmackDown brand held a live event at the Allstate Arena on Wednesday.

Rollins also recalled his lengthy run on the Chicago indie scene, working for promotions like Ring of Honor and All American Wrestling. Rollins mentioned his ROH matches with names like Kevin Owens, Kassius Ohno, Samoa Joe and Hideo Itami.

Regarding Punk and Cabana, The Architect said they helped shape his pro wrestling work ethic for years to come. He wrote, "I remember so much so fondly of this city...and I would be remiss if I didn't mention @CMPunk and @ColtCabana. Two guys who changed the game for Chicago wrestling. They made Chicago feel special. Made me feel like this place could lead to the rest of the world... ...I'm eternally grateful for the inspiration and motivation Punk and Cabana provided me at a very formative age. Helped shape my work ethic in wrestling for years to come."

You can see all of Rollins' related tweets below:

Driving around this city before the United Center gig tonight and I can't help but be flooded with Chicago independent wrestling memories. Can't tell you how thankful I am to have cut my teeth in this here at @AAWPro and #IWAMS. Sorry in advance for all the incoming tweets... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

I remember going to one of my first independent shows here when I was 16. It was #PCW Dream Night in like 2002 or 2003. I knew then pro wrestling was for me. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

I remember @JimmyJacobsX throwing the #IWAMS title in the garbage at @AAWPro and feeling the tide start to turn towards Berwyn. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

I remember my first (and last) no rope barbed wire match with my partner @MBrave13. The most scared I've ever been going into a match and the most relieved I've ever been after the 1, 2, 3. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

I remember all the insane #TPI tournaments held in the Chicagoland area. 2004 sticks out to me as maybe one of the best weekends of wrestling I ever had as a fan. Look for the pink Shadows Fall trucker hat in the back corner of the stands. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

I remember going to the @ringofhonor Frontier Fieldhouse shows as a fan....and then making my ROH debut there in Age of the Fall. What a moment. I got to have so many fun matches in that arena with @FightOwensFight @KassiusOhno @SamoaJoe @HideoItami just to name a few. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

I remember so much so fondly of this city...and I would be remiss if I didn't mention @CMPunk and @ColtCabana. Two guys who changed the game for Chicago wrestling. They made Chicago feel special. Made me feel like this place could lead to the rest of the world... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018

...I'm eternally grateful for the inspiration and motivation Punk and Cabana provided me at a very formative age. Helped shape my work ethic in wrestling for years to come. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2018