Shane McMahon Appearance, Steel Cage Title Match Follow Friday's WWE RAW Taping In Detroit

After the RAW taping in Detroit ended last night for the episode that will air this Monday, Shane McMahon came out and thanked the fans. Shane said that Detroit is special because that is where his comeback was a few years ago. He told the crowd that he hates to see the steel cage only get used once, so he announced that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose would face off in the cage for Ambrose's Intercontinental Championship.

Rollins and Ambrose had a silly but entertaining match. Ambrose won after getting kicked in the face and falling out of the door.

After the match, Rollins beat Ambrose up more in the cage and then ended the night giving high fives and signing autographs. The whole night seemed geared towards making Rollins the new face of WWE.

Rob contributed to this article.