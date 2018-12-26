We're nearing the end of 2018 and that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2018" awards! Last week, you sent in your nominations for the "best of" in each of the following promotions: WWE / NXT, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and the Independents.

Each day this week we will have final voting to determine this year's winners. Please vote in the poll below to determine this year's "Tag Team Of The Year."

Here is the current schedule for this week's final voting:

Monday (12/24): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Tuesday (12/25): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (12/26): Tag Team Of The Year

Thursday (12/27): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Friday (12/28): Breakout Star Of The Year

Saturday (12/29): Event Of The Year

Sunday (12/30): Match Of The Year

The final winners will be revealed next Monday (December 31). If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2017, 2016, and 2015.