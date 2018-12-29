Sound Off: What Would You Like To See Happen In Pro Wrestling In 2019?

The new year is just around the corner, bringing plenty of new stories on the horizon: NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom, is next Friday, WrestleMania season begins, and the rumored All Elite Wrestling could be officially coming together.

Those are just a few of the bigger stories, but what would you like to see happen in pro wrestling when 2019 comes around? Is there a wrestler who should be pushed to the moon or a storyline that needs be told?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

