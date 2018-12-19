We're nearing the end of 2018 and that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2018" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can put in nominations for in our comments section, below.

This year you can nominate the "best of" in each of the following promotions: WWE / NXT, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and the Independents.

The category for today is: "Tag Team Of The Year." This group includes who you thought was the best overall team in each promotion (WWE / NXT, ROH, NJPW, Impact, and the Independents).

Please copy/paste the following in the comments section below with your nominations for each promotion included. (Nominations that are not submitted like this will not be counted. If you do not wish to nominate someone from a promotion please leave the space blank or write N/A).

* * *

Tag Team Of The Year

WWE / NXT:

Ring of Honor:

New Japan Pro Wrestling:

Impact Wrestling:

The Independents:

* * *

Below is the current schedule for this year's awards:

Monday (12/17): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Tuesday (12/18): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (12/19): Tag Team Of The Year

Thursday (12/20): Cruiserweight/X-Division Star Of The Year

Friday (12/21): Breakout Star Of The Year

Saturday (12/22): Event Of The Year

Sunday (12/23): Match Of The Year

Beginning next Monday (12/24), we will put the winners from each promotion against one another in a poll to determine our final winner for the above categories.

