Spoilers From ROH Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings (12/15)

Here are yesterday's ROH TV tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

* The Bouncers defeated The Sons of Savagery (Dark Match)

* Jeff Cobb defeated The Luchasaurus

* Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose defeated Twizted Sisters

* Ian Riccaboni introduces Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin & Dalton Castle, and explains that they all have earned a title shot. They'll compete in a Four Corner Survival match to see who is #1 contender. Taven comes out and cuts a promo on everyone. Jay Lethal comes out and security has to separate a brawl between Taven and Lethal.

* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Nikki Adams (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Christopher Daniels comes out to recount his career's greatest moments and "say goodbye." Joe Koff comes out and offers Daniels a new ROH contract, but Shane Taylor interrupts and attacks Daniels, ripping up the new contract.

* Chris Sabin defeated Flip Gordon, Dalton Castle, & Marty Scurll (#1 Contender for the ROH World Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tracy Williams

* Britt Baker & Madison Rayne defeated Twisted Sisterz

* The Briscoes defeated SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

* Marty Scurll came out for a promo but was attacked by Kingdom. PCO and Brody King debut to help Scrull out and they call themselves together, "Villain Enterprises"

Marty Scurll in the ring and out comes Kingdom. Taven says he got no backup. Lights out. Out comes Brody King and PCO. Marty says welcome to Villian Enterprises. #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/THpiw6TrS9 — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) December 16, 2018

* Eli Isom defeated Facade

* Rush defeated TK O'Ryan

* Juice Robinson defeated PJ Black by DQ. Post-match Robinson cuts a promo and says fans will see more of him in ROH in 2019.

* Shane Taylor defeated Mike Law

* Flip Gordon talked about his win over Bully Ray at Final Battle and how he wants a ROH World Championship Match, prompting Kenny King to come out and argue that he deserves the title shot.

* Silas Young defeated Beer City Bruiser (No DQ Match)

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Ryan Nova. The match was initially scheduled to be against The Kingdom, but Matt Taven said the group had to "earn" a match against them.

* Best Friends, Jay Lethal, Flip Gordon defeated The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, & Cody (HonorClub Exclusive). Post-match, Bully Ray comes out after and said that the arena would never be their house, prompting Bully Ray, Silas Young, The Briscoes and Shane Taylor to attack everyone and leave them laid out.