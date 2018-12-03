Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | December 03, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins

* The B Team and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Ascension

