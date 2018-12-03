WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins
* The B Team and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Ascension
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins
* The B Team and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Ascension
Paige VanZant's Husband Signs With Bellator, UFC 213 Embedded, UFC Inks A Gracie
WWE RAW Opens With President Bush Tribute, Six-Man On Main Event, NWO WWE Network Collection Intro
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Paul Heyman Predicts UFC - WWE Interest In Athlete, Alexa Bliss On Her Role, Shane McMahon - The Miz
Impact Wrestling Viewership Down With Tommy Dreamer In The Main Event, Gail Kim's Return To Impact
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Lana Thought WWE Would Announce Women's Tag Titles At Evolution, Reveals Her Ideal Tag Partner
Vince McMahon On WWE Board Of Directors Appointments, Drew Gulak - Happy Hanukkah Video, WWE Network
PCO Signs With Ring Of Honor
Backstage News On Vince McMahon Writing RAW, RAW Bashed By Newspaper, Blamed For Death Of Wrestling
Chris Jericho Poses With Impact Executives
Sin Cara Returning To The Ring Next Month
Backstage News On Hulk Hogan's WWE Status
Alexa Bliss Responds To Becky Lynch
WWE's Riddick Moss Returns To Action
Update On Lawsuit Against WWE, Charlotte, And Ric Flair Over Book Allegations