Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez. Punishment gets a good pop. Punishment gets a good bit of offense in, but Riddle gets the win with the Bromission. After the match, Kassius Ohno lays out Riddle on the ramp with an elbow

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) defeated Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo. Some innovative offense to start by Mendoza & Carrillo until Cutler catches Mendoza on a whisper in the wind attempt and slams him into Humberto. Mendoza makes the tag to Humberto, who runs wild. Humberto with a rolling moonsault for a nearfall. Mendoza goes for a suicide dive onto Cutler, but eats a forearm. This distracts Humberto and lets the Sons take advantage and hit their double team finisher for the win

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (with Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir) defeated Dakota Kai. Shayna dominates after Kai gets a flurry to start. Kai fights back with kicks and hits her running boot. Shayna avoids a second attempt and hits a knee to the face for 2. Dakota hits a big boot and a double stomp off the top rope for a nearfall. Shayna gets a boot to the head to stop another stomp attempt. Dakota fights back again with kicks, but Shayna trips her up and locks in the choke for the win. After the match, the Horsewomen rough up Dakota until Io Shirai makes the save. Io clears the ring and the Horsewomen pull Shayna to safety before Dakota can hit her corner boot

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa comes out for a promo. Ciampa says he ended the fairy tale, exposed the mystique, and turned the dream into a nightmare, and yet the crowd still doesn't accept him as champion. Says this title reign will go down in history and be taught to children for years to come. Aleister Black interrupts. Says he stood toe-to-toe with Gargano and his sins, the sins that Ciampa created. Black invokes his rematch for "Takeover: Phoenix", but Johnny Gargano interrupts and says he and Black aren't done. Ciampa fuels the fires and says it should've been the two of them in the WarGames structure and says in his opinion, they should finish it in a steel cage match. Gargano agrees and says he wants the match. Aleister says he'll fight him anywhere, even back in the parking lot. Johnny says that didn't work out well for him last time. Black goes for Black Mass, but Gargano runs away. Black nails Ciampa instead and stares Gargano down