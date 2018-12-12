Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* EC3 defeated Bobby Fish (with The Undisputed Era). Adam Cole cuts a promo before the match saying that 2018 is the beginning of a decade of dominance for them, and that in 2019, they will all be draped in championship gold. EC3 takes control to start. Fish tries to fight back, but EC3 hits a powerbomb and sends Fish outside. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly jump up on the apron to distract, and Fish gets a block on EC3's injured knee to take control. Fish with an exploder for 2. EC3 with a suplex and punches to fight back. EC3 does his elbow and Undisputed distracts again. Fish goes for a cloverleaf, but EC3 rolls him up for the win. After the match, The Undisputed Era attacks EC3 until Heavy Machinery make the save and clear the ring. EC3 hits the One Percenter on Kyle and Otis follows it up with the Caterpillar

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated The Mighty. They brawl to start. Oney hits his cannonball dive. Oney reverses a dropkick into a powerbomb and a single-leg crab on Shane Thorne. Nick Miller with a big spinebuster for 2. Burch with a Thesz Press, and runs wild. Dropkick to Thorne. Thorne fights out of a Doomsday Device attempt and The Mighty hit a powerbomb/superplex combo out of the corner. Miller with a powerslam and Thorne hits a step up cannonball off of Miller's back. Oney fights back with slaps and posts Miller. Danny gets the tag and they hit the elevated DDT for the win. Fun sprint

* Mia Yim defeated Reina Gonzalez to qualify for a Fatal 4 Way to determine the #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Title. Mia with several guillotine choke attempts early. Reina powers out and drapes her over the top rope. Mia eventually hits Eat Defeat for the pin

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Tyler Breeze. Great match. Breeze gets a huge pop when his music hit. Ricochet misses a Phoenix Splash. They trade counters and hit a double crossbody. Breeze with a super kick and a reverse-rana for a nearfall. Ricochet catches Breeze's Beauty Shot attempt and hits a Cradle Shock for the win